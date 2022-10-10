The Advertiser - Cessnock
Hunter Diversity and Inclusion Collective brings 'People Library' to Cessnock

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated October 10 2022 - 3:21am, first published 2:30am
Leigh Creighton and Bill Armstrong speak at Hunter Diversity and Inclusion Collective's first People Library event in Newcastle on July 31. Picture supplied.

Four 'human books' will share their extraordinary life stories when Hunter Diversity and Inclusion Collective (HDIC) brings its 'People Library' to Cessnock this Saturday.

