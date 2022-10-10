Four 'human books' will share their extraordinary life stories when Hunter Diversity and Inclusion Collective (HDIC) brings its 'People Library' to Cessnock this Saturday.
The event will be held at Cessnock Library, on the back of a successful debut in Newcastle in July.
HDIC is a network of like-minded spirits seeking to enable a collective voice for more diversity and inclusion in the Greater Hunter region.
The collective's co-founder and chairperson Bill Armstrong, who hosts the People Library, said the aim of the event is to create understanding, empathy and human connection.
"By sharing stories not often heard, you can build more inclusion in the community," he said.
Mr Armstrong said the first Newcastle People Library was very well-received, as was the collective's Ageism Awareness Day event last Friday.
Disability and human rights advocate Leigh Creighton is among the speakers who will appear at Cessnock Library on Saturday, sharing his experience as a person living with Down Syndrome.
"People with disabilities are story makers and their stories should be heard," Mr Creighton said.
A person of Islamic faith, a transgender person and a neurodiverse person will also share their stories at Cessnock.
The People Library will run from 10.30am to 12pm Saturday, October 15. It's a free event, but bookings are essential via cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries. Call 4993 4399 for more information.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
