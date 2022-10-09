The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Maddy Genner is a medical miracle who needs help to buy a wheelchair accessible vehicle

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated October 10 2022 - 12:48am, first published October 9 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured: Maddy Genner from Gillieston Heights and her furry companion Ruby.

Maddy Genner is nothing short of a miracle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.