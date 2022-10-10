The Advertiser - Cessnock
Masonic Lodge Weston-Kurri Kurri holds White Ribbon presentation

October 10 2022 - 12:30am
White Ribbon ambassador Nick Wyborn (right), pictured with Grand Master of NSW Les Hicks at the recent Platinum Jubilee tree planting at the Kurri Kurri Masonic Village. Picture supplied.

Lodge Weston-Kurri Kurri is inviting members of the public to join them for a presentation in support of White Ribbon Australia, the campaign to prevent violence by men against women.

