Lodge Weston-Kurri Kurri is inviting members of the public to join them for a presentation in support of White Ribbon Australia, the campaign to prevent violence by men against women.
The presentation will be held at Weston Masonic Centre on Monday, October 17.
Lodge member Nick Wyborn, who is a White Ribbon ambassador, will talk about his role and the objectives of the organisation.
"This presentation fits well with the ideals of Freemasonry," Lodge Master Terry Stothard said.
"Our aim is to make good men better through education and fellowship."
The function will start at 7pm, with a light supper for all attendees.
There is no charge, but bookings are essential to ensure adequate catering. Bookings can be made with the Lodge Secretary Graham Smith on 0408 333 604 or by email to tomalpin253@gmail.com.
