The '90s is cool again, and a new takeaway shop in Cessnock is embracing the trend.
The Chip - which opened on Allandale Road last Friday - has two retro arcade games that customers can use for free while they wait for their order, while listening to a soundtrack of awesome '90s tunes.
"It's really nostalgic for people with young families, and even the young people who applied for jobs here were saying 'we love the '90s'," store owner Liam Benson said.
The Chip was a "little COVID project" for Mr Benson, who also operates the Zambrero outlet next door.
It started as a pop-up at Merewether Surf Life Saving Club last year, and Mr Benson hopes it will branch out with franchises across Australia.
"We wanted to give a national brand feel to the local takeaway store," he said.
The Cessnock store employs 16 local staff, and Mr Benson praised their effort after a massive opening weekend.
"We had to close early on Sunday after selling out of burgers. We did four days worth of trade in a day-and-a-half," he said.
"I'm really happy and proud of the team."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.