The Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix is just over three weeks away, and the committee is calling for more volunteers to help out with the event.
The race will be held in the Cessnock TAFE grounds on Sunday, November 6, returning for the first time since 2019 after two years of COVID cancellations.
First held in 2014, the event has brought crowds of up to 10,000 people to Cessnock in previous years.
Committee member Charlie McLennan said volunteers are needed to help with set up (which starts the Thursday prior), pack down (which is done on the Monday and Tuesday after the event), as well as runners and flag marshals on the day.
"The race can't happen without volunteers, and we're calling on the community to help out," Ms McLennan said.
"We're a not-for-profit organisation, and it's a free public event. We don't just rely on sponsorship, we rely on the community to make it happen.
"It gives you a sense of community spirit, and it's the only street bike race in the country."
Volunteers must be aged 16 or older, and previous experience with events is desirable but not essential.
Ms McLennan said food truck and market stall sites are still available, and encouraged local schools to book a site as it could be a good fundraising opportunity.
The committee is also raffling off a postie bike, with details available on the Facebook page.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering or booking a market stall can email australianpostiebikegp@gmail.com.
