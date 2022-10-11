The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Countdown is on to 2022 Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix

By Krystal Sellars
October 11 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riders make their way through the Cessnock TAFE grounds at the 2019 Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix. The event returns on November 6, 2022. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

The Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix is just over three weeks away, and the committee is calling for more volunteers to help out with the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.