It's been a busy couple of weeks since Parliament and we have once again faced the threats of flooding.
Thankfully we managed to avoid the rain that hit areas to our north and south over the past week, but more rain is forecast in coming days and we may well see further flood events.
This week I joined with the Federal Government Special Envoy for Disaster Recovery, Senator Tony Sheldon and Deputy Premier, Paul Toole to announce $512 million in funding for public infrastructure directly impacted by natural disasters to be rebuilt to a more resilient standard.
Councils, including Cessnock Council, are eligible to apply for the $200 million Infrastructure Betterment Fund to help recovery efforts focus on rebuilding damaged and destroyed infrastructure, such as bridges and stormwater drainage, in a more resilient way.
They are also eligible to apply for a further $312.5 million also announced to target road and transport-related infrastructure through the Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package.
We are committed to giving communities, like Cessnock, the support needed to be better-equipped for future floods and fires, which is why the Commonwealth Government is supporting this project, and is also delivering on a new National Emergency Management Agency, and our Disaster Ready Fund to invest up to $200 million a year in risk-reduction and mitigation projects nationally.
The combination of these two announcements means directly impacted essential infrastructure can be rebuilt, and will support the construction of safer roads, and bridges with better drainage so that infrastructure can better withstand and bounce back from future natural disasters.
Public infrastructure can literally save lives during emergencies - whether it's roads and bridges being used as evacuation routes or stormwater drainage that can better manage large volumes of water during floods.
We're not just building back for now - we're building back better for the future by helping councils and state agencies improve the resilience of these essential assets damaged by natural disasters and help communities stay connected in the process.
October is Mental Health Month and I am encouraging all Australians to be aware about their mental health and wellbeing and start a conversation with the people around them.
We all have a role to play in tackling loneliness and isolation so it's important to know when you need support, and if the people around you are struggling.
You can find trusted mental health support wherever you are. Head to Health centres offer free mental health support, no appointment needed. To find a centre near you, visit www.headtohealth.gov.au or phone Head to Health on 1800 595 212.
For urgent mental health support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
October will also see the Budget delivered. We are focused on reviewing what the previous government left behind and helping Australians with cost-of-living pressures, and building a better future.
I will have more to say closer to Budget Night on October 25.
As always, my office is open and ready to assist you with any Federal Government issues you may have.
