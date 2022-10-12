Ten things you need to know before starting to trade FOREX online

ith the right tools and the right platform, you can use automated trading in Australia to help you trade or you can even shadow trade with professionals. Picture supplied.

This is branded content.

Over the years you have probably built up your portfolio of equities, either through your super, or perhaps you have even dabbled in trading equities with your bank.



Now that you have more time on your hands, have you ever thought about taking your current financial knowledge to a new level and learning new and dynamic financial skills? Not only can these skills help keep your mind active, but as you begin to perfect your skills, you may have the potential ability to make them work financially for you.

By considering trading online with such things as Foreign Exchange (FOREX), for example, you would have access to 24-hour markets. Instead of the restricted opening times of 10 am to 4 pm of the ASX, you could trade these global markets at all times of the day - you could even trade in your pyjamas.



With all the economic and political turmoil that is happening globally at the moment, there are opportunities to trade something that professional traders love - volatility.

Volatility is where the prices of financial instruments such as FOREX fluctuate as a result of both positive and negative news in the market. If you have taken the time to study trading, you can lie in wait and take advantage of those price changes as they rise and fall.



Of course, there are risks that you must understand as no one is going to give you a free lunch, but with the right tools and the right platform, you can use automated trading in Australia to help you trade or you can even shadow trade with professionals. Once you master the skills of trading you have global opportunities opening up on your laptop.

Below, we explore the 10 key things you need to consider before trading FOREX online.

1. Understand the risks

Before you begin trading online, it is important to understand the risks involved. Online trading can be a risky business, and you can lose funds if you don't know what you're doing. Make sure you understand the risks before you start trading.

2. Do your research

Before you start trading online, you must understand what moves the prices of currencies. Financial markets create charts, that show the price movements and generate repeating patterns that shape the way traders trade. It is important to start understanding charts through technical analysis which Investopedia defines as the study of the price movement and patterns of a financial product.



By studying past price movements through a series of charts and technical indicators, traders evaluate the likely future price direction and then plan their trades. To get some early education you can easily check out Avatrade's section for beginners to help get you started.

3. Choose a quality trading platform

Make sure you choose a quality FOREX trading platform from a company that has been in business a long time, is secure, and has the right accreditations and licences in place. Also, check out reviews of the platform by others. Once you've chosen your platform, set up your account and familiarise yourself with the interface. Make sure you understand how to place trades and manage your positions before you start live trading.

4. Open a demo account

Once you've chosen your platform, open a demo account. A demo account is essential when you first start as it allows you to practice trading without risking any real money. This is a great way to learn the ropes and get comfortable with the platform and the risks before you start trading with real money. It gives you the chance to really understand if FOREX trading is for you.

ith the right tools and the right platform, you can use automated trading in Australia to help you trade or you can even shadow trade with professionals. Picture supplied.

5. Know your limits

Now that you have been through your initial training when you're trading online, it's important to know your limits. Don't trade with more money than you can afford to lose. Set a budget for yourself and stick to it.

6. Steady as she goes... start small

When you're first starting out, it's best to trade small amounts of funds. In the early days, you will make mistakes and if you make mistakes, by trading with a small level of funds those mistakes won't cost you too much. As you become more experienced, you can start gradually increasing the funds you trade.

7. Be Patient

Don't expect to be successful right away when you're first starting out. It takes time to learn the ropes and become proficient at online trading. Be patient and don't get discouraged if your first few trades aren't profitable.

8. Have a plan and stick to it

It's important to have a plan when you're trading online. Professional traders plan their trades and trade their plans.

9. Don't let your emotions get in the way

This is always the big weakness of beginner traders - letting emotions cloud your judgment. Markets always play on two emotions - fear and greed. Fear can create panic selling and greed can mean FOMO (the fear of missing out) meaning you hold on to a trading position for too long and it may suddenly turn against you quicker than you think.



If you plan your trades and stick to them you won't get caught up in the emotions of trading. You can use automated trading in Australia to help you trade your plans.

10 . Constantly review your trades

After each trade, take some time to review what happened and why it happened. Many traders keep a journal or a spreadsheet of their trades to track their performance.

Trading FOREX can be fun and profitable if you know what you are doing - but don't expect immediate results. Be patient, learn your trading craft, start small and plan your trades, and most importantly keep your emotions in check. Trading can be fun and, with practice, very profitable.