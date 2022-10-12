A plan to manage traffic and transport in the Cessnock local government area over the next 20 years is being prepared.
The Traffic and Transport Strategy will provide Cessnock City Council with a strategic vision for the management of sustainable transport to support the community and improve access to housing, jobs and services.
In order to develop the strategy, a study will be conducted to consider and determine travel patterns, road categories and widths; car parking in centres and villages; active transport, travel behaviour change; road safety, and congestion; public transport needs and services; road safety, capacity and congestion; public transport needs and services, land use and transport integration.
The study will be conducted over a six-month period and will also seek to identify current transport issues; needs and future challenges; setting new directions, evaluating options to meet the immediate, medium, and long-term transport needs of the Cessnock LGA.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the Traffic and Transport Strategy would assist the council to plan for the future.
"The Cessnock local government area is growing fast with many people moving to our area to enjoy the relaxed lifestyle," Cr Suvaal said.
"This strategy will assist council to plan into the future to ensure the needs of our community are understood and met."
As part of the study, the community is invited to provide feedback by completing an online survey which is open until 5pm October 28 at together.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/cessnock-tats.
Community information sessions will be held at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, October 13 from 11am to 1pm and 6pm to 8pm; Branxton Community Hall on Thursday, October 27 from 3pm to 6pm; and Kurri Kurri Tennis Club on Thursday, October 27 from 4pm to 7pm.
Council will also conduct stakeholder workshops, an open day to view and discuss the draft strategy, and public exhibition of the Draft Traffic and Transport Strategy at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.