The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock City Council develops Traffic and Transport Strategy

Updated October 12 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic queued up to the Desmond Street intersection on Wollombi Road at West Cessnock. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

A plan to manage traffic and transport in the Cessnock local government area over the next 20 years is being prepared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.