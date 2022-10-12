The sleigh bells will be jingling at Cessnock Sportsground on Friday, December 2 when the much-loved Carols in the Park returns after a four-year hiatus.
The event was last held in 2018, after being cancelled due to bushfires in 2019 and COVID restrictions over the past two years.
Country music star and local resident Tara Naysmith will return to the stage as host, and 14-piece big band Santa's Little Helpers are also back for another year of musical magic under the guidance of director Greg Paterson.
The night would not be complete without a visit from Santa Claus himself; and, as in years past, the night will culminate in a spectacular fireworks display.
A selection of food trucks will be on hand, and for those keen to get a jump on their Christmas shopping there will be markets stalls stocked with gift ideas, curated by Hunter Events Group.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal is excited to see the return of this popular civic event.
"After a tough few years for our community it's great to have Carols in the Park back," Cr Suvaal said.
"An event like this is a perfect way to bring us all together and mark the end of the year.
"We're lucky to have such a wonderful event, with great family entertainment."
Gates open at 5pm with the Carols performances from 6.30pm, followed by fireworks from 9pm.
Entry is free; bring your own food, chair or picnic blanket (no alcohol is permitted at the event).
Carols in the Park is proudly presented by Newcastle Permanent Building Society (major sponsor), Cessnock City Council, Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, Rover Motors and Hunter Events Group.
For more information, visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
