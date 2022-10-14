The Advertiser - Cessnock
NSW launch for DrinkWise's Stay Tasteful While Tasting scratchie initiative held at Tempus Two Hunter Valley

October 14 2022 - 5:47am
Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi and DrinkWise CEO Simon Strahan at the Stay Tasteful While Tasting launch at Tempus Two Winery, Pokolbin on Thursday. Picture by Gary Friedland, Gazzarazzi Photography.

A practical initiative to help wine tasters keep track of their alcohol intake is now on offer at more than 1800 cellar doors across Australia.

Local News

