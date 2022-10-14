Life has been a whirlwind for Aaron and Alison Mercer since launching Mercer Wines in the Hunter Valley two years ago.
Firstly, baby Charlie was born eight months ago ("last vintage"), a brother to Will and Audrey. Secondly, the trophy cabinet is looking healthy following recent wins at the 2022 Hunter Valley Boutique Wine Show and the NSW Small Winemakers Show.
And now Mercer Wines is hosting its first long lunch on home soil. On October 29 chef Nick Vivian will prepare a four-course Mediterranean feast to celebrate Mercer's newest trophy winners at Wine House Hunter Valley, which serves as a pop-up cellar door for Mercer Wines.
Alison, a school teacher, is hoping the lunch will be the first of many.
"We decided on a Mediterranean feast because we love travelling and some of our favourite places to visit are Greece, Turkey and Italy. We wanted to replicate what we love about dining in those places - really long tables with shared food down the centre, lots of wine, and sun," she said.
"We'll have canapes on arrival with preservative-free fizz and Pet Nat on the terrace, and Joe McManus will be performing. He's my old guitar teacher and he calls his music Irish soul. He's just fabulous.
"If the weather is kind, lunch will be on the terrace. If it's not, there is a beautiful barrel shed we can use."
Here's a sneak peek at the menu.
Canapes: Whipped labna in beetroot waffle with crispy prosciutto; lamb meatballs with tzatziki and feta; potato and taleggio croquettes.
Shared entrees: Roasted lemon thyme tomatoes with olives, grilled sardines and garlic olive oil; fried calamari on caprese salad; grilled spiced chicken wings with rocket.
Shared mains: Slow roasted zesty oregano lamb shoulder; smashed roasted potato with za'atar; polenta, roast mushroom and truffle pecorino; beetroot, hazelnut and buffalo mozzarella salad; garlic and herb roasted vegetables.
Dessert: Crema catalana with seasonal berries, ricotta cream and tuille biscuit.
Aaron Mercer started his winemaking career 20 or so years ago, selling wine and scrubbing tanks in the Hunter Valley. These days he is known for his progressive approach to making organic and preservative-free wines.
"Aaron is from Bellbird and I'm from Cessnock and we went to school together," Alison said.
"We lived overseas for a while. We had Will when we were in Pasa Robles, in California. It's just north of Santa Barbara, right on the coast.
"The beach and the vineyards were about an hour from one another, just like here. We went to the rodeos, California State Fair - it was a great lifestyle, but it's good to be home."
