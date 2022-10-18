A community empowerment event at Pokolbin Community Hall on Tuesday, October 25 will support the Kick Fear in the Butt campaign and its associated charities - R U OK?, the Gidget Foundation, Friend In Me, Friends With Dignity and Bears of Hope. The event will run from 1pm to 7pm, with market stalls, live music, kids' activities, guest speakers and a sunset meditation. Read more here.
Graham Doran will launch his book Beginner's Guide to Viticulture in the NSW Hunter Valley at Cessnock Library on Thursday at 5.30pm. Register for the free event at cessnock.nsw.gov.au/libraries/Whats-on.
The Kurri Kurri Community Festival will run from October 22 to 29, with a skate jam and band comp, woodturning, craft, men's shed and lace guild demonstrations, and a spring fair on the program. Read more here.
Cessnock City Council will hold a mattress drop-off at the Basin car park on Mount View Road this Saturday from 8am to 1pm. Cessnock LGA residents will be able to dispose of up to four mattresses or bases for free (proof of address is required). Read more here.
The NSW State Emergency Service will hold a community flood forum at Wollombi Rural Fire Service station this Sunday from 12.30pm to 3pm. Residents, businesses and organisations within and surrounding Wollombi are invited to attend. A barbecue will be available from 12pm.
Cessnock Quilters and Embroiderers will host an open day at Bellbird Community Hall on Tuesday, October 25 from 9.30am to 3pm. As the group's biennial exhibition became a victim of COVID-19, many smaller items and some quilts will be on display. There will be a sale table of items made by members, and a selection of fabric pieces for sale (no EFTPOS available). Entry is free, with tea and coffee provided.
Abermain Bowling Club: Saturday, Green Ginger.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Tristan Bradley.
Brokenwood Wines: Saturday, Nano.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Adam Gear. Saturday, 2GoodReasons.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Friday, Bjorn Again (sold out).
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Wez Thompson. Saturday, The After Party Duo.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Mike Horbacz; Karen O'Shea. Saturday, Katie Canty; Big Waves.
Cypress Lakes Resort Pokolbin: Friday, Tim Harding.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Saturday, Misbehave. Sunday, Tim Usher.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Overload. Saturday, John Larder; Dreamcatchers. Sunday, Pistol Pete.
Hotel Cessnock: Friday, Katie N Feff.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, Crawfish Stew. Sunday, Greg Bryce (1pm); Sunset Sunday Sounds DJs (from 4pm).
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Deb Sinclair.
Nineteen Hunter Valley at The Vintage: Friday, Sami Cooke. Saturday, Sarah McKenna.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Dean Dee. Sunday Karen O'Shea (3.30pm-6.30pm - open day).
Peden's Hotel: Friday, Nick Rage. Saturday, Pedens DJs. Sunday, Dave Andrews.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, 4-FX. Saturday, Lithium.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Saturday, Kate Keighran.
The Mighty Hunter Valley: Sunday, Brendan Watson.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Scotty Mac. Saturday, Paparazzi. Sunday, Liam Kennedy-Clark.
Sunday, October 30: Cessnock Stomp Festival, Vincent Street, 10am-4pm.
Sunday, November 6: Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix, Cessnock TAFE grounds, from 9am.
Tuesday, November 8: Finucane and Smith's Travelling Dance Hall at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, 8pm start.
Saturday, November 12: Pelton-Ellalong Colliery reunion at Bellbird Workers Club, 1pm start.
Friday, December 2: Carols in the Park at Cessnock Sportsground, from 5.30pm.
Email your What's On listings to mail@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
