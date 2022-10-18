Cessnock Quilters and Embroiderers will host an open day at Bellbird Community Hall on Tuesday, October 25 from 9.30am to 3pm. As the group's biennial exhibition became a victim of COVID-19, many smaller items and some quilts will be on display. There will be a sale table of items made by members, and a selection of fabric pieces for sale (no EFTPOS available). Entry is free, with tea and coffee provided.

