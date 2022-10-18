The Advertiser - Cessnock
What's on around Cessnock and beyond: October 19-25, 2022

Updated October 18 2022
Lauren Short of Heart of the Hunter has organised the Kick Fear in the Butt event at Pokolbin Hall on Tuesday, October 25.

BE EMPOWERED

A community empowerment event at Pokolbin Community Hall on Tuesday, October 25 will support the Kick Fear in the Butt campaign and its associated charities - R U OK?, the Gidget Foundation, Friend In Me, Friends With Dignity and Bears of Hope. The event will run from 1pm to 7pm, with market stalls, live music, kids' activities, guest speakers and a sunset meditation. Read more here.

