Grab your friends, dust off your glad rags, and get ready to get down for a night of decadence and debauchery - Dance Hall style!
Finucane & Smith's smash-hit sell-out Travelling Dance Hall careens into Cessnock Performing Arts Centre for one night only on Tuesday, November 8.
The show is packed with songbirds and showgirls, disco divas and opera arias, local legends, burlesque twirlers and go-go groovers - a host of reality-bending, genre-defying artists who are all set to make this a night to remember.
Among the line-up of talent for the Cessnock performance is Lachlan Bartlett (aka Iva Rosebud), an emerging queer artist originally from the Hunter Valley who is known for bringing an old-fashioned flair to the modern world.
Joining Iva Rosebud will be classical Indian dancer Govind Pillai; Australia's "Queen of Burlesque", Imogen Kelly; jazz singer and cabaret artiste Mama Alto; and cabaret queen and the show's creator Moira Finucane.
Beloved from tiny towns to bustling cities, Moira Finucane and Jackie Smith are internationally renowned for their arresting mix of provocation and entertainment.
Travelling from Havana to Horsham, London to Launceston, Tokyo to Tallarook, they've played to over 600,000 fans across 18 countries; and have bagged 13 awards - including Cuba's International Presentation of the Year.
Their show Caravan Burlesque (which ran from 2012 to 2015, including a appearance at CPAC), broke the record for the longest Australian tour of variety since the Gold Rush.
Finucane says Travelling Dance Hall was born out of a love affair with regional and remote Australia.
"Dance Hall allows local community stars, from dance enthusiasts to singers and musicians to unicylists, to become part of internationally acclaimed variety world in the shindig of the year!" she said.
"We saw when we came together with communities to share a show that is deeply hospitable, undeniably wild and celebrates the beauty and delicacy of humanity that everyone - us and the audience - blossomed."
The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are on sale at the box office, by calling 4993 4266 or online at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
