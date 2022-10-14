The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock City Council holds mattress drop-off at Mount View Basin car park

October 14 2022 - 3:50am
A previous mattress drop-off at the Mount View Basin car park. Picture supplied.

Cessnock City Council will hold its final mattress drop-off for 2022 at the Basin car park on Mount View Road on Saturday, October 22.

