Cessnock City Council will hold its final mattress drop-off for 2022 at the Basin car park on Mount View Road on Saturday, October 22.
The event will run from 8am to 1pm, and Cessnock LGA residents will be able to dispose of up to four mattresses or bases, completely free of charge.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal is encouraging residents to take advantage of this free drop-off event.
"Council collected 943 mattresses at the last mattress drop-off event, which was the largest event we've seen in Kurri Kurri," Mayor Suvaal said.
"This event is always really popular with our community and it's also great for our environment, with 75 per cent of the materials collected able to be recycled."
This event is for Cessnock City Council residents only and proof of address is required via a driver's licence or rates notice. Mattress drop-offs must also be made using a vehicle as there will be no pedestrian access.
If you're unable to attend the event, mattresses can be taken to the Cessnock Waste Management Centre for disposal for a fee of $39.
The next mattress drop-off is scheduled for February 2023.
For more information, visit cessnock.nsw.gov.au/MattressDropOff.
