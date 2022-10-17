The Advertiser - Cessnock
Applications for Hungry Jacks and McDonald's to be tabled at Cessnock City Council's October 19 meeting

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated October 17 2022 - 9:46am, first published 4:02am
The site of the proposed service station, convenience store, car wash and Hungry Jacks development on Wollombi Road, Cessnock.

Proposals for two new fast food outlets will be recommended for approval at Cessnock City Council's October 19 meeting.

