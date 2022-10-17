The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
Photos

AJ Meleisea Murray player of year as Goannas salute best of 2022

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:45am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock Goannas Player of the Year AJ Meleisea Murray pictured in action against Macquarie Scorpions. Picture by Fee Wallace.

The Cessnock Goannas honoured a new arrival and one of their club stalwarts at their 2022 awards on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.