Bellbird off to winning start as wet impacts week two of Coalfields Cup

After a complete wash out in the opening round, the Coalfields Cup First Grade and CDCA Cricket Competitions got underway last Saturday, with just the four matches in total completed, and the remainder abandoned due to fields still unfit for play.
At Cook Park No. 1, competition favourites Bellbird proved too strong for current Singleton District champions Creeks by four wickets.
Creeks skipper Blake Cook won the toss and elected to bat. Most batters made starts without pushing on. Brent Egan found some nice early touch with 45, with Steve Unicomb (16), Clint Harman (15) and Chris Unicomb (14) all contributing.
Billy Orr was the pick of the Bellbird attack, bagging 5-11 off seven very good overs, with skipper Joey Main (2-40 off 8) chipping in with a brace of wickets.
The Tigers reached the target in fairly comfortable fashion in the 27th over with four wickets left in the sheds.
Joey Barber (49) was caught and bowled one shy of his half century in a quick-fire display, with Ben Fairlie (21), Jason Orr (15) and Main (14) all doing enough to get the visitors home.
Jarrod Campbell was Creeks' best with the four piece, taking 2-35 off 5.
In the other match played, new joint venture Valley/JPC showed little signs of lack of cohesion as they accounted for last year's wooden spooners Glendon by four wickets at Cook Park No.3.
Glendon batted first and posted a modest 8-130 from their mandatory 40 overs. Skipper Anthony Bailey led the way with 35, opener Daniel Higgins was next best with 28, with Cooper Bailey (16) and Oliver Gunn (12no) keeping things ticking over.
Valley/JPC skipper Isaac Barry (2-25 off 8), Luke Dempster (2-28 off 8) and Dave Moorcroft (2-24 off 8) all bowled tidily.
Valley/JPC took their time to reach the target, taking 35.2 overs after losing six wickets.
Dan Storey (50) posted the first half century of the season off just 39 balls, an innings that included six fours and two sixes. He was well supported by Dempster (22no) who capped a fine all-round game.
Brad Wilson (18) and Kye Dann (16) were the other batsmen to make an impression. Clancy Cameron was the best of the Glendon bowling attack with 2-21.
Piranhas vs Greta/Branxton at East End was washed out, as too was the match between Wine Country and PCH scheduled for Miller Park.
Greta/Branxton 2/146 (Wayne Chandler 87no, Chris Murray 46no, Matt Harrison 1-55 off 10) defeated Bellbird 6/143 (Shannon Attewell 63no, Garry Kirby 50, Jack Barattini 3-28 off 10).
Wine Country vs Chelmsford Hotel at Baddeley 1 washed out.
Piranhas bye.
Bellbird vs Hotel Cessnock at Carmichael 2 washed out.
Wine Country vs Piranhas at Baddeley 2 washed out.
Greta/Branxon bye.
Wine Country 4/158 (Liam Hurst 79no, Riley Rees 27no, Tom Vaughn 17, Ricky Hollis 2-42 off 10) defeated Piranhas 9/133 (Riley Brown 38, Craig Beer 28, Andrew Beer 24,Jason McMichael 5-27 off 10, Koby Brown 2-11 off 5)
Greta/Branxton vs Supporters at Miller 2 washed out.
First Grade (Coalfields Cup): Bellbird 9, Valley/JPC 9, Greta/Branxton 6, Piranhas 6, PCH 6, Wine Country 6, Glendon 3, Creeks 3.
Second Grade: Greta/Branxton 11, Wine Country 8, Bellbird 7, Chelmsford Hotel 4*, Piranhas 4*.
* byes received, no points allocated.
Third Grade: Bellbird 8, Hotel Cessnock 8, Piranhas 8, Greta/Branxton 4*, Wine Country 4*.
* byes received, no points allocated.
Fourth Grade: Wine Country 11, Greta/Branxton 8, Supporters 8, Piranhas 7.
Club Championship: Greta/Branxton 75.10, Bellbird 74.50, Wine Country 66.70,Piranhas 56.90.
Club Championship Formula:- First Grade x 4, Second Grade x 3.5, Third Grade x 1.75, Fourth Grade x 0.7.
