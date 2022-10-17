The Advertiser - Cessnock
Bellbird off to winning start as wet impacts week two of Coalfields Cup

By Mark Bercini
Updated October 17 2022 - 10:40pm, first published 9:51pm
Bellbird had a four-wicket win against Creeks to start their 2022-23 Coalfields Cup campaign.

After a complete wash out in the opening round, the Coalfields Cup First Grade and CDCA Cricket Competitions got underway last Saturday, with just the four matches in total completed, and the remainder abandoned due to fields still unfit for play.

