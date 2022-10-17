Young people who are committed to making positive change in the community are encouraged to apply for the Cessnock Youth Centre and Outreach Service (CYCOS) Youth Ambassador Program.
People aged 11 to 18 who live, study or work in the Cessnock local government area are welcome to apply for the program, which is designed to give local young people the ability to have their say on important council matters.
The program was founded in 2020 as an expansion of CYCOS's Youth Week Ambassadors Program, with new intakes selected each year to advise council on issues affecting young people in the community.
The CYCOS team will select 10 applicants for the 2022 intake on a merit basis. The successful applicants will be asked to attend monthly meetings, communicate with council in private social media and email groups and provide feedback and assistance about CYCOS's Youth Week activities.
Youth Ambassadors may also provide feedback to other council departments about key issues affecting young people.
Isabella Metcalfe, a previous Youth Ambassador, said she loved being part of the program and encourages others to apply.
"It is an invaluable opportunity to be involved with building the culture for young people in the Cessnock LGA," she said.
"I can't wait to see the next round of young people who are passionate about building our community to take the reins."
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the Youth Ambassador program is a great initiative for the young community.
"I can't wait to see the youth ambassadors contributing to council matters," Cr Suvaal said.
"The program helps council understand the needs of our young people and how we can help them."
Applications are open until Sunday, October 23.
If you or somebody you know would be well suited to the role, visit www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/CYCOS for more information or to submit your application.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
