The Kurri Kurri Community Festival is back after a two-year COVID-enforced absence, with a jam-packed program that offers something for everyone.
The festival will kick off this Saturday with a skate jam and band comp, followed by a range of activities throughout the week at The Centre, and culminates with the Kurri Kurri Public School P&C Spring Fair the following Saturday.
The Centre manager Elana Lawrence said the aim of this year's Kurri Kurri Community Festival is to provide opportunities for people to connect and socialise again.
"It's really exciting to be back," she said.
"It's all about connecting the community and supporting one another after what has been a difficult three years."
The community festival was founded in 2011 by committee of volunteers who were inspired by the Kurri Civic Week celebrations of the 1970s, and Ms Lawrence said this year's week-long program hopes to tap into that history.
The festival will kick off on Saturday with a skate fest and battle of the bands at Margaret Johns Park. Registration opens at 9am and the festivities kick off at 10am. Entries have closed for the band comp, while young people wanting to have a go in the scooter, bike or skateboard comp can register on the day (under-18s must have a waiver form signed by a parent or guardian).
Activities throughout the week at The Centre (251 Lang Street) include demonstrations by Cessnock Woodturners (Monday, October 24, 10am to 2pm); craft group (Tuesday, October 25, 10am to noon); Men's Shed (Wednesday, October 26 from 10am to noon, at the rear of the Centre); and the Lace Guild (Thursday, October 27, 10am to noon).
The focus turns to Kurri Kurri Public School on Friday, October 28 when Grandparents' Day will be incorporated into the festival program. The fun starts with breakfast from 7.30am, and activities will run throughout the day.
The festival will wrap up on Saturday, October 29 with the Kurri Kurri Public School P&C Spring Fair, which runs from 8am to 4pm.
Ms Lawrence said if the week-long program is a success, the festival organisers would look at running it again next year, along with the return of the family fun day in Rotary Park.
For more information, call The Centre on 4004 3100.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
