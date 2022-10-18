The Advertiser - Cessnock
Opinion

Clayton Barr: Raising the Barr | The Port of Newcastle must be more than just coal

By Member for Cessnock, Clayton Barr
October 18 2022 - 1:00pm
Port of Newcastle must be more than just coal: Barr

In the rush to sell off and privatise the state's assets, a deal was struck while selling our three major ports (Botany, Kembla and Newcastle) that would limit the ability of the Port of Newcastle to do anything much other than load coal and coal and coal.

