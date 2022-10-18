Two buildings in Vincent Street will be knocked down as Cessnock City Council considers its plans for the Civic Park site.
At its September meeting, council endorsed the Strategic Property and Community Facilities Committee's recommendation that the buildings at 204 and 206 Vincent Street be demolished in readiness to commence advancement of the site.
One building is currently occupied by a commercial tenant, Cessnock Detailing and Tint Centre, on a short-term arrangement.
The business owner told the Advertiser on Tuesday that he is yet to find new premises, and has been given until Christmas to relocate.
The adjoining former community centre has been vacant for at least a decade because it is not compliant under the Disability Discrimination Act.
The Civic Park land also includes the former Cessnock Workers Club site, which council acquired with the intention to create a park, but it has sat idle since the club was demolished more than 15 years ago.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the demolition of the buildings would provide a new open space with exciting possibilities.
"Council will undertake consultation with the community in regard to future uses for the site, which could see options such as a community and cultural precinct with an outdoor stage amphitheatre. It could also host public art and markets," Cr Suvaal said.
"The current vista is less than appealing. I am looking forward to seeing future plans for this open space."
Plans for the site are currently under consideration by the Strategic Property and Community Facilities advisory committee, and the general manager will provide a report to the committee outlining a proposed timeline associated with delivering a civic park, including any current design and development concept plans for the site.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.