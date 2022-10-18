The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Buildings to be demolished as Cessnock City Council considers Civic Park plan

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
October 18 2022 - 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock deputy mayor John Moores and mayor Jay Suvaal discuss the potential of Civic Park as a vibrant new community space. Picture supplied.

Two buildings in Vincent Street will be knocked down as Cessnock City Council considers its plans for the Civic Park site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.