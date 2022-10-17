A reunion of workers from the former Pelton-Ellalong Colliery will be held at Bellbird Workers Club on Saturday, November 12.
The reunion is for people who worked at the mine prior to its closure in May 1998.
It was held every second year from 2012 to 2018, with more than 100 people in attendance each time.
The reunion didn't go ahead in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and organiser Brian Fogg said he has recently been asked by a few people if the event would start up again, so he decided to bring it back in 2022.
Mr Fogg - who worked at the mine for 24 years - said the reunion is a great opportunity to catch up with old friends and share stories from their working days.
"There were some really top-class blokes there. We all had to look after each other," Mr Fogg said.
The reunion will start at 1pm. No RSVP is necessary; just turn up on the day.
Meanwhile, the Cessnock Retired Mineworkers will hold a Melbourne Cup Day barbecue lunch at Cessnock Rifle Club on Tuesday, November 1 (11am start, cost $5, financial members only).
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
