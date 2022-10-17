The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Paint & Sip sessions among new features on Cessnock Stomp Festival program

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated October 18 2022 - 12:59am, first published October 17 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saddler's Creek Wines owner Wendy Laureti and Wild Learning facilitator Emmie Hallett are looking forward to the Paint & Sip at the Cessnock Stomp Festival on October 30. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

The Cessnock Stomp Festival is gearing up for its great comeback on Sunday, October 30, after a three-and-a-half year break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.