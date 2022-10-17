The Cessnock Stomp Festival is gearing up for its great comeback on Sunday, October 30, after a three-and-a-half year break.
Traditional favourites like the grape stomping competitions will return, with some new features on the program including Paint & Sip sessions.
Festival-goers will have the chance to chill out and express their creative side in the sessions led by Emmie Hallett from Wild Learning, while enjoying a glass of Saddler's Creek bubbles.
RELATED:
Ms Hallett said she's excited to be involved with the Stomp festival.
"Any opportunity to get people to participate in art is a great thing," she said.
Paint & Sip sessions will be held at Stomp HQ (103 Vincent Street) at 10.30am, 12pm and 1.30pm.
The sessions are $35 per person (over-18s only) and include a 45-minute guided painting, a glass of bubbles in a Stomp wine cup, and of course, your very own A4-sized painting of the Hunter Valley to take home. Book your spot at cessnockchamber.com.au/events/stomp-paint-sip.
The festival itself will run from 10am to 4pm, with food, wine, markets, kids activities and live music. Entry is free.
IN THE NEWS:
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.