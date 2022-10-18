The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock weather forecast: October 19-25, 2022

October 18 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grey clouds over the Cessnock CBD on Tuesday afternoon. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for parts of the Hunter ahead of heavy rainfall this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.