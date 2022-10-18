The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for parts of the Hunter ahead of heavy rainfall this week.
A low pressure system is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across NSW from Wednesday to Friday, before weakening, but will be quickly followed by another rain-bearing system on the weekend, which may result in minor to moderate flooding along the Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter River.
Rain is expected in Cessnock every day for at least the next seven days, with the heaviest falls (10-20mm) on Friday, but daytime temperatures are starting to feel more spring-like, ranging from 22 to 28 degrees.
Stay tuned to bom.gov.au for the up-to-date forecast.
