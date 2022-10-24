The Advertiser - Cessnock
Applications for Hungry Jacks and McDonald's approved at Cessnock City Council's October 19 meeting

Krystal Sellars
Krystal Sellars
October 24 2022 - 3:30am
An artist's impression of the McDonald's restaurant that will be built on the corner of Vincent, Snape and Charlton streets in Cessnock.

Two new fast food outlets will be built in Cessnock after development applications for Hungry Jack's and McDonald's were approved by council.

