After three-and-a-half years, a global pandemic and a triple La Nina, the Cessnock Stomp Festival is back.
The food and wine festival injected about $3 million into Cessnock's economy each year until the pandemic put it on pause. Stomp attracted 17,000 visitors in 2019, and the organisers predict its comeback will be the biggest one yet.
We've changed our masthead to purple on today's edition to support the festival's return, and Cessnock Business Chamber is encouraging local businesses to decorate their shopfronts in Stomp's signature colour as the town prepares to celebrate on Sunday.
The chamber is giving away $200 Cessnock Dollars to the best window display leading into the Stomp Festival. The winner will be chosen on Thursday (October 27).
"Be creative and fun, you may even want to reach out to a local winery to do a joint display. Throw up some purple balloons, streamers, clothing, or anything else that is purple," chamber president Clint Ekert said.
"Be sure to put your window display on social media and tag the Cessnock Business Chamber so we include your entry," Mr Ekert said.
The Stomp festival will run from 10am to 4pm Sunday in Vincent Street and surrounds, with more than 700 metres of food, wine, markets, kids' activities, live music and of course, grape stomping.
Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022
Time: 10am to 4pm
Location: Vincent Street and surrounds
Cost: Festival entry is free, including kids' activities. Grape stomping and Paint & Sip events are ticketed.
MAIN STAGE (corner of Vincent and Cooper Streets)
COMMUNITY STAGE (near Cessnock Library)
STOMP HQ (103 Vincent Street)
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
