Cessnock's newest seniors lifestyle village has generated great interest, with 70 residents already calling Campbell Estate home and its first stage all but sold out.
Developed by Lincoln Place, Campbell Estate is located at the northern end of Ferguson Street and will feature 165 homes on completion.
It is a land lease community, which allows residents to own their home and lease the land; with no council rates, stamp duty or exit fees.
About 95 per cent of the first stage is sold out, and with 40 per cent of the second stage remaining, Lincoln Place development manager Matt Conlon said there continues to be a great deal of interest in the project as it delivers "much-needed age-appropriate housing" to the region.
"Residents seeking to downsize and remain in the area will be able to purchase a new home with all the modern fittings and join a strong community where the facilities and activities support the lifestyle they desire," Mr Conlon said.
Facilities include a clubhouse with a gym, theatrette, a large kitchen, a pool table, a dining area with café style seating and lounge area, and a covered pool, community garden, bowling green, sports pavilion, and storage for recreational vehicles.
Campbell Estate was officially opened on Friday by Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal and Federal Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi, who joined residents and stakeholders at the clubhouse for the celebrations.
Cr Suvaal said it was fantastic to see the "community feel" that has already been established at the estate.
"We've got residents that live here that do want to downsize and have a more easy-maintenance home lifestyle, and that's why when developments like this come forward, that to allow them to stay in the communities that they know and love and around family and support networks, it's really great to see them happen," he said.
"It also brings new residents to our community as well, who have come from all around - whether it's Sydney or around the country or potentially the world - it's really fantastic to see the community that's been built here."
Campbell Estate is Lincoln Place's first project, having acquired the land in 2018, and the company is now involved with more than 30 similar communities around Australia. It recently bought the Hunter Valley Village at Neath, with plans to add a further 90 homes and new and upgraded facilities.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
