The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock land lease village Campbell Estate by Lincoln Place officially opened

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:18am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lincoln Place director Nicholas Collishaw, Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal, Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi and Lincoln Place director Ben Hindmarsh at the official opening of Campbell Estate in Cessnock on Friday. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

Cessnock's newest seniors lifestyle village has generated great interest, with 70 residents already calling Campbell Estate home and its first stage all but sold out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.