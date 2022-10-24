Cessnock boxer Troy O'Meley started his Thailand professional boxing campaign with a stunning first round knock out of his opponent Anirut Nerndee in their six-round middleweight bout.
After O'Meley knocked Nerndee down twice after initially stunning him with a right hook and the referee stepped and stopped the fight.
"He has had hundreds of mauythai fights and a few professional boxing fights. he brought a lot of experience to the table," O'Meley said of his opponent.
"I knew if I started sharp and fast he would struggle from the mauythai background.
"From the start of the fight everything went to plan. I started with a fast left jab and caught him clean. I saw his eyes and knew it stung him.
"We moved around a bit in a few exchanges and then I caught him with a right hand. It was not clean but there was enough to put him down.
"He was unsteady from that and I knocked him down twice after that and the referee stopped the fight in the first round making it a round one KO."
O'Meley said his promoter and match maker in Thailand Jimmy Chaichotchuang and his coaches Kamanit Nareerrakx, Fahsai Sakkreerin and Panom. from the Boxing Dream Gym in Bangkok would be guiding his path through the ranks with the aim of securing a world title fight.
"I will be continuing my journey here in Thailand under Jimmy and the coaches eyes. They have had plenty of world championship fights and I want to be one of the next to be fighting for a world championship," he said.
O'Meley said the preparation for last Wednesday's fight was tremendous although incredibly taxing in 80 per cent humidity and 32 degrees heat.
"We have all worked twice a day every day since I arrived in Thailand. I struggled a little with the heat and humidity when I first arrived."
While the training was intense, O'Meley said the support from home in particular from his dad Anthony and stepmother Ellie had carried him through.
"And a massive thanks to the East Cessnock Bowling Club Sports for all they do," he said.
"Also thanks for all the messages of support I have received from people from Cessnock and Australia in general. It means so much."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.