Cessnock boxer Troy O'Meley stuns Anirut Nerndee with first round knockout in Thailand

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated October 24 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:30am
Cessnock boxer Troy O'Meley celebrates after his first round KO win against Anirut Nerndee to start his boxing campaign in Thailand on October 19. Picture supplied.

Cessnock boxer Troy O'Meley started his Thailand professional boxing campaign with a stunning first round knock out of his opponent Anirut Nerndee in their six-round middleweight bout.

