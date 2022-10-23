Winning start for Coalfields rep cricket teams

The Coalfields under-13 and under-15 teams have made winnings starts to the Central North Zone cricket competition.
The under-13s are on top of the George Denton Shield after defeating Maitland Gold by 89-runs in the opening round at Scone on October 16.
The Coalfields top order fired to post a healthy 4/200 and then the bowlers and fielders completed the job to restricting Maitland Gold to 8/111.
Lochie Lennard top scored with 49, Keedan Blake made an unbeaten 39 and Cooper Clarke 25.
Matthew Hollis took 3-6 and Max Clark took 2-11 with the ball for Coalfields
The under-15s are fourth in the John Kilborn Shield after a three wicket win also against Maitland Gold at Scone chasing down Gold's total of 157 posting 7/160 in the 35th over.
Mason Knodler (3-16) and Blake Scott (3-35) both picked up three wickets for Coalfields and Siaan Carman took 2-35.
Knodler, from Singleton, completed a man-of-the-match performance finishing on 54 not out.
In the Col Dent Shield Under-17s, Tamworth Blue beat Coalfields by five wickets at Cook Park in Scone.
Coalfields were all out for 75 with Hayden Deakin (12), Ashton Blake (12) and Mac Crowe (11) the only batters to reach double figures. Lachlan Yule picked up 3-7 for Coalfields.
The Coalfields feature players from Cessnock, Kurri Weston Mulbring, Singleton and Upper Hunter and compete against Maitland, Tamworth and teams from as far afield as Moree. The competition resumes for round two this weekend.
NOTE: All Coalfields Cup, CDCA lower grades and U/11's matches were cancelled on Saturday due to the ground conditions after last week's rain.
