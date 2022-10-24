If you have experienced great customer service in Cessnock this year, now's the time to give that person a pat on the back.
Nominations for the 2022 Cessnock Customer Service Awards close at 5pm October 31.
An initiative of the Cessnock Business Chamber, the awards give the community the chance to recognise staff who provide outstanding customer service at businesses across the city.
About 500 nominations have been submitted throughout the year, and the chamber is encouraging locals to get their last-minute entries in.
The awards will once again recognise monthly winners as well as recipients in the professional, retail, hospitality and tourism, trade and community/education/wellbeing categories, and 18 sub-categories.
Cessnock Business Chamber president Clint Ekert said the awards are a great way to recognise those who go above and beyond for their customers.
"Whether you are a nominee or a winner, someone has taken the time to nominate you in the awards and that's a great achievement," Mr Ekert said.
"Nominations take around three minutes to complete. I encourage everyone to jump on and nominate a local in this year's awards."
The customer service awards were re-born in their current format in 2010 and have grown to become one of the biggest nights on Cessnock's social calendar.
This year's awards will be held at Cessnock Leagues Club on Saturday, December 3. The night is touted as "Cessnock's Biggest Christmas Party", with a three-course meal, and entertainment by comedian Tahir and local musicians.
"We are looking forward to celebrating the achievements of locals who offer great customer service all year round," Mr Ekert said.
Tickets for the awards dinner will go on sale soon (stay tuned to the chamber's website for details).
To submit a nomination, visit cessnockchamber.com.au/customer-service-awards by 5pm Monday, October 31.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
