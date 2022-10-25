The Advertiser - Cessnock
What's on around Cessnock and beyond: October 26-November 1, 2022

October 25 2022 - 1:00pm
The SES Cessnock City Unit will hold an open day on Saturday, and all are welcome to come along and meet the volunteers.

SES OPEN DAY

The State Emergency Service Cessnock City Unit will hold an open day this Saturday from 10am to 2pm. The unit is located at Col Turnbull Parade, Pokolbin (off Debeyers Road, on the western side of the Cessnock Airport). All are welcome to come along, meet the volunteers, see what they do, and learn how to prepare yourself and your property from storms and floods.

