The State Emergency Service Cessnock City Unit will hold an open day this Saturday from 10am to 2pm. The unit is located at Col Turnbull Parade, Pokolbin (off Debeyers Road, on the western side of the Cessnock Airport). All are welcome to come along, meet the volunteers, see what they do, and learn how to prepare yourself and your property from storms and floods.
A charity mountain bike ride supporting the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service will be held in the Hunter Valley on Sunday. Ride 4 Rescue will depart from Binnorie Dairy at Lovedale, and is open to experienced and novice riders, with three course lengths available: 15km, 46km and 69km. For more information and to register for the ride, visit rescuehelicopter.com.au/events.
A pop-up art sale will be held at Cessnock Masonic Centre in Cumberland Street this weekend. The sale will be open from 10am to 4pm both days, with works by local artists Valerie Maude, Kylie Shearer, Karen Scott, Kim Lundy and Michelle Lawson on offer.
Casscar Creative Arts Studio's annual exhibition at Cessnock Library concludes Monday. The library will be open on Sunday for the Cessnock Stomp Festival.
The Kurri Kurri Community Festival runs throughout this week. Activities at The Centre include the Men's Shed (Wednesday, 10am to noon); and the Lace Guild (Thursday, 10am to noon), followed by Grandparents' Day at Kurri Kurri Public School on Friday, wrapping up with the school's Spring Fair on Saturday. The skate fest and band comp were called off due to last Saturday's rain, and will be held at a later date.
The Cessnock Stomp Festival is on this Sunday. The event runs from 10am to 4pm in the Cessnock CBD, with food, wine, markets, kids' activities, live music and more. Read more here.
Abermain Bowling Club: Sunday, Peter Stefanson (1pm-4pm).
Brokenwood Wines: Saturday, Andy.
Caledonia Hotel Aberdare: Friday, Andy Abra.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, MacReid. Saturday, Solid Gold Party Night with Dave Cochrane.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Saturday, The Tina Turner Story starring Sari Jade (tickets here).
Cessnock Stomp Festival: Sunday, Anna Weatherup, Finnian Johnson, Gen-R-8, Teasha & Mari, Hannah Christopher. Read more about the festival here.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, YOK. Saturday, Emily Smith.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Elisa Kate; The Smarts. Saturday, Darren Gould; Finnian Johnson.
Cypress Lakes Resort Pokolbin: Friday, Dave Carter.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, The Way. Saturday, Triple Zero. Sunday, Maryanne Rex. Tuesday, Mark Lee.
Greta Workers Club: Sunday, Rox Pianoman.
Harp of Erin Theatre, Wollombi: Saturday, Jan Preston. Read more here.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Pocket Aces. Saturday, Mike Horbacz (1pm-4pm); 4FX (8pm-11pm). Sunday, Brendan Murphy.
Hope Estate: Saturday, Andrea Bocelli, supported by Delta Goodrem. Read more here.
Hotel Cessnock: Tuesday, Half Nelson.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, The Avenue. Sunday, Luke Davis.
Kearsley Hotel: Friday, Revampt.
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Kevin O'Hara.
Paxton Bowling Club: Sunday, open mic night (5pm-7pm).
Peden's Hotel: Friday, Arvidson. Saturday, Halloween DJS. Sunday, Brendan Watson (7pm).
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, #RO551. Saturday, Shivoo.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Friday, Halloween karaoke.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Darren Gould. Saturday, Black Shades Duo. Sunday, Dean Kyrwood.
Weston Workers Club: Saturday, Jumpin' Jukebox Trio.
