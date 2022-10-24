The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Community

Dress in Pink high tea at Branxton Community Hall raises $5000 for women's cancers

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
October 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Branxton Community Hall's sixth annual Dress in Pink high tea was a great success, raising more than $5000 for Cancer Council research and support services for women's cancers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.