Branxton Community Hall's sixth annual Dress in Pink high tea was a great success, raising more than $5000 for Cancer Council research and support services for women's cancers.
Held on October 10 (during Breast Cancer Awareness Month), the sold-out event was attended by 100 people, who were treated to a delightful high tea, entertainment by local duo Pink Cadillac and an amazing quantity of raffle donations that ensured many guests took home a prize.
There was a surprise visit from the pre-schoolers of St Nicholas Early Education Centre, who entertained the guests with gifts and song.
The high tea was organised by Branxton Community Hall caretaker Helen Scott, who has been hosting fundraising events at the hall since 2015.
Many people from the Branxton-Greta community supported the event, along with guests who travelled from Cooranbong, Warners Bay, Thornton, Maitland and Cessnock.
Ms Scott said she would like to sincerely thank all supporters for attending, all of the volunteers for their assistance, and those who provided donations to help make a "wonderful contribution to a well-deserving cause".
Next year's Dress in Pink high tea is already locked in for Monday, October 9 (tickets will go on sale at a later date; stay tuned to Branxton Community Hall's Facebook page for the announcement).
Meanwhile, the hall will host a Christmas twilight market on Saturday, December 10. The event will run from 4pm to 8pm, and will benefit the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
