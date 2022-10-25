The Starlight Children's Foundation is challenging Australians to 'go big' and get active this November to help deliver happiness to seriously ill children across Australia.
Now in its second year, the Starlight Go Big Challenge aims to raise $600,000 for vital services including Captain Starlight and the Starlight Express Rooms.
Participants are encouraged to walk, run or roll a certain distance over 30 days - big (50km), bigger (100km) or biggest (150km) - and raise funds to help Starlight deliver these services to more than 15,000 children.
Cessnock father-of-two and walking enthusiast Bryce Gibson is planning to walk 150km in November to give back to the charity and the families it supports.
In 2016, Bryce and his wife Mellissa saw first-hand the wonderful work Starlight does for sick children, when their daughter Bronte spent nine weeks in hospital.
"Bronte was three at the time and it was so difficult to keep her mind active while being stuck in a hospital bed in pain and in traction," Bryce said.
"They (Captain Starlight) would visit Bronte bedside and do activities with her. After a while it was the highlight of her stay," Mellissa added.
"Serious childhood illness doesn't just impact a child's health. It can turn their whole life upside down, causing them to miss out on spending time with their family, building friendships, going to school and just living their life," Bryce said.
"Australia has one of the best healthcare systems in the world. But sick children and young people need more than the exceptional care that our clinicians can offer. They need the social and emotional support that lets them be a child.
"Starlight use play, social connection and creativity to support sick kids in some of their toughest times and positively change their healthcare experience."
Since its establishment in 1988, Starlight has become the broadest-reaching children's charity in Australia. There is now a Starlight Express Room in every major children's hospital across the country and 176 Captain Starlights nationwide.
Thanks to the generosity of community fundraisers, Starlight has been able to reach even more sick kids through its hospital services, improving their resilience, confidence, mental health, wellbeing, and overall health outcomes.
"Starlight has been there for sick kids through the recent challenges," the foundation's CEO Louise Baxter said.
"We know there are no fewer seriously ill children and young people in hospital and they need the joy, fun, laughter and connection Starlight brings more than ever.
"Physical activity is a great way to boost your mood, as well as your health. So, Starlight's Go Big Challenge is a win-win.
"What better way to make sure you're looking after your own health, than to raise funds to help Starlight bring happiness to sick kids while you're doing it?"
Along with his goal distance, Bryce has set a fundraising target of $2000, which he hopes will make a real difference for sick kids.
Donations can be made at https://gobigchallenge.org.au/bryce-gibson.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
