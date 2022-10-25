The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News
What's on

Boogie blues piano player Jan Preston to perform at Wollombi

October 25 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singer and pianist Jan Preston will perform at Wollombi's Harp of Erin Theatre this Saturday afternoon.

Sydney-based boogie/blues piano player Jan Preston will perform at Wollombi's Harp of Erin Theatre this Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.