Sydney-based boogie/blues piano player Jan Preston will perform at Wollombi's Harp of Erin Theatre this Saturday afternoon.
An award-winning singer-songwriter and composer, Preston has played throughout Australia, NZ, and Europe, writes music for film, and has composed music for many TV programs including the theme to Australian Story.
From a background in classical music and song writing, Preston has created her own style and has captured audiences around the world with her energy, sparkling charm and gentle wit.
Local clarinet virtuoso Rod Barnes will also perform at the show, which starts at 4pm. Tickets are $30 and can be booked on 4998 3230 or at the Wollombi General Store.
Also in entertainment news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.