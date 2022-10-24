The Advertiser - Cessnock
Cessnock City Council hosts 'Less is More' panel discussion on sustainable living

Updated October 24 2022 - 9:54pm, first published 7:00pm
Professional organiser Susanne Thiebe will be among the speakers at the 'Less is More' panel discussion in Cessnock on November 24. Picture supplied.

Topics including living with less, decluttering, sustainable living, minimalism, avoiding waste and growing your own food will be discussed at an upcoming panel hosted by Cessnock City Council as part of the Less Is More program.

