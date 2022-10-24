Topics including living with less, decluttering, sustainable living, minimalism, avoiding waste and growing your own food will be discussed at an upcoming panel hosted by Cessnock City Council as part of the Less Is More program.
The panel will be held at East Cessnock Bowling Club on Thursday, November 24 from 6pm to 7.30pm.
It will be facilitated by executive leadership and personal mastery coach Alexandra Joy, with experts including Maitland's Purple Pear Farm founders, Kate Beveridge and Mark Brown; professional organiser Susanne Thiebe, and OzHarvest's Newcastle branch manager Richard Stark.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the event was a great opportunity for residents to gain inspiration to embrace a simpler way of living, and create more by consuming less.
"In a time of rising costs, residents will walk away from this event with ideas that are both creative and positive for their family and our environment," Cr Suvaal said.
"Many of us overconsume and this fun and lively discussion aims to help us re-evaluate our relationship with 'stuff'."
The panel is a free event, with refreshments provided. To find out more and book your spot, visit cessnock.nsw.gov.au/LessIsMorePanel.
The Less is More program will run until June 2023 and include an array of events, such as guest speakers, film nights, fix-it cafés, and clothing and toy swaps. Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on council's website for the latest information.
