After yet another weekend of washouts, the weather forecast is looking much more promising for outdoor events around the Hunter Valley this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a mostly dry and sunny week in Cessnock. There's just a chance of a small shower on Thursday, and rain could return on Monday.
Maximum temperatures will range from 25 to 28 degrees, with overnight lows from 11 to 15.
