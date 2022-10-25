Stomp is back, it's time to party again Advertising Feature

The Great Grape Stomp is the highlight of the Cessnock Stomp Festival. Picture by Justin Worboys Photography

The Hunter Valley's biggest street party is set to return this Sunday (October 30) in the heart of Cessnock.

The fifth Cessnock Stomp Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever after COVID-19 put the brakes on for two years.



The last one, in 2019 - how long ago that seems! - drew 17,000 people to the action in Vincent Street.



This year's event offers a host of fun and entertainment with the focal event, the Great Cessnock Grape Stomp, taking place throughout the day. If you don't mind all that squishing between your toes, book yourself in for one of the barrel spots.



There'll be live music on the main stage, a community stage with displays, music and dance groups, street performers, local wineries and distilleries showcasing some of the best in the Hunter Valley; a Paint & Sip Experience featuring a mini painting session while enjoying bubbles from Saddlers Creek (ticketed event); 80 market stalls, foodie and local business bargains; and great food and cold drinks, while enjoying the live music.

There's a great line-up of performers including acclaimed singer-songwriter and Cessnock resident Anna Weatherup, who will this week launch her own wine collaboration with Comyns & Co, which is designed to enjoy while listening to her upcoming album Crossing the Sea.



Weatherup - who turned four chairs on The Voice Australia in 2013, and also made it through to the semi-finals of the prestigious International Song Writing Competition in Nashville last year - is excited to be performing at her hometown festival.



Cessnock singer-songwriter Anna Weatherup will perform at the Stomp festival on Sunday.

The line-up also includes Finnian Johnson (another Cessnock local who finished in the top 12 on The Voice Australia this year), popular party trio Gen-R-8, Newcastle duo Teasha and Mari and soloist Hannah Christopher.

That's the adults catered for; now the kids. No need to worry, they're spoilt for choice, with all events free thanks to sponsors.



There's the Stomp Family Corner with face painting, glitter artists, bubbles, balloon making, large games, character visits and a drawing station; the Kids Zone with jumping castles, obstacle course, putt putt, soccer goal and kicking games; and cute furry friends from Sweet Valley Baby Animals to pet.



Run by Cessnock Business Chamber, this year's festival has been boosted by $17,304 worth of in-kind and financial support from Cessnock City Council.



Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said community events like the Stomp Festival have such a positive impact on local business, tourism and the wider community.

"The 2019 Stomp Festival saw 17,000 people attend the event, who spent an estimated $3.1 million in the local community, which is just fantastic," Cr Suvaal said.

Clint Ekert, president of the Cessnock Business Chamber, is encouraging local businesses to embrace the event and "turn the town purple" with window displays.



"We are giving away $200 Cessnock Dollars to the best window display leading into the Stomp Festival. The winner will be chosen on Thursday (October 27). Be sure to put your window display on social media and tag the Cessnock Business Chamber so we include your entry," Mr Ekert said.

"Be creative and fun, you may even want to reach out to a local winery to do a joint display. Throw up some purple balloons, streamers, clothing, or anything else that is purple."



For ticketed events, visit cessnockchamber.com.au.

Newcastle duo Teasha and Mari are in a top line-up of performers at the festival. Picture supplied

CESSNOCK STOMP FESTIVAL PROGRAM

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time: 10am to 4pm

Location: Vincent Street and surrounds

Cost: Festival entry is free, including kids' activities. Grape stomping and Paint & Sip events are ticketed.

MAIN STAGE (corner of Vincent and Cooper Streets)

10am: Opening ceremony

10.15am: Grape Stomp

10.30am: Finnian Johnson

11.15am: Grape Stomp

11.45am: Hannah Christopher

12.30pm: Grape Stomp

1pm: Anna Weatherup

1.45pm: Grape Stomp

2pm: Gen-R-8

3pm: Teasha & Mari

4pm: Festival closes

COMMUNITY STAGE (near Cessnock Library)

10.15am: Lucy Watson

11am: Kirsty Gunther Academy of Dance

11.45am: Shim Jang Taekwondo

12.30pm: Mark Shay

1.15pm: Performability

2pm: Jadily

STOMP HQ (103 Vincent Street)