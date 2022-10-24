The Advertiser - Cessnock
Kurri Kurri Workers Club fire: police search for evidence after fire they believe was deliberately lit

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
October 24 2022
CRIME SCENE detectives are at the old Kurri Kurri Workers Club this morning after a fire police believe was deliberately lit ripped through the vacant building on Monday afternoon.

