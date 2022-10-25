It's been a busy couple of weeks since Parliament sat and we have returned this week for my first Budget.
Over the last few months I have been working hard with all the Ministers to make sure that all of my Budget commitments are delivered.
The Budget is being finalised against a backdrop of natural disasters, rising inflation, a substantial downturn in the global economy, and structural spending pressures that are getting bigger.
The best defence we have against uncertainty in the global economy is a responsible budget at home - and that's what our Budget will be: solid, sensible, suited to the times.
It will implement our election commitments by delivering responsible cost-of-living relief with an economic dividend through cheaper child care, cheaper medicines, paid parental leave and getting wages moving again, and investing in a stronger and more resilient economy through fee-free TAFE, cleaner and cheaper energy, a future made in Australia and trimming back the waste and rorts.
In difficult times hard choices are required to get the economy and the Budget back on track.
It will take more than one Budget to clean up the mess we've inherited from our predecessors.
This week, Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke will introduce the Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill into Parliament.
The Bill will include a number of measures designed to help workers across Australia negotiate higher pay packets and better conditions. It will also deliver on a number of the measures outlined by the Jobs and Skills Summit in September.
We will be working towards the laws being passed before the end of the year.
We have seen a number of major security and data breaches in the last few months, and our Attorney General has been working on Legislation to significantly increase penalties for repeated or serious privacy breaches.
When we are asked to hand over our personal data, we have a right to expect it will be protected.
Unfortunately, significant privacy breaches in recent weeks have shown existing safeguards are inadequate. It's not enough for a penalty for a major data breach to be seen as the cost of doing business.
The Bill will increase the maximum penalties that can be applied from the current $2.22 million penalty to whichever is the greater of $50 million or three times the value of any benefit obtained through the misuse of information; or 30 per cent of a company's adjusted turnover in the relevant period.
Last week I welcomed Michelle Rowland MP, Minister for Communications to the Hunter electorate.
We started the day on the Lake at Rathmines to announce that eligible residents in Arcadia Vale, Balmoral, Fishing Point, Buttaba and Rathmines can now place an order to upgrade their NBN connection to Fibre to the Premises.
This will allow residents and businesses to take advantage of faster speeds.
We finished the day by visiting the NSW SES Singleton Unit to check out the satellite services that have been deployed at the base to provide backup and alternative communications during natural disasters.
As always, my office is open and ready to assist you with any Federal Government issues you may have. I look forward to hearing from you and working with our community to deliver for the Hunter.
