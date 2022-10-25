It has been fantastic to see the return of so many community events this year.
This month another great facility has opened - Huntlee Park - and it is great to see so many local children enjoying the brand-new play facilities.
There are many more wonderful events in store for the remainder of the year. I am very much looking forward to the Stomp Festival this Sunday. It has been cancelled over the past two years due to COVID. Council proudly supports this event. I encourage everyone to come along to support our local businesses, and enjoy what's on offer, including grape stomping, delicious local food and wine, entertainment for the kids, markets, music and more.
As Christmas approaches, I am thrilled to announce the return of Carols in the Park at Cessnock Sportsground on Friday, December 2. Carols in the Park has always been a warm community event, but tough times during the 2019 bushfires, and the COVID-19 pandemic, caused the event to be cancelled for three consecutive years. I strongly encourage residents to get the family together and come down and enjoy musical performances by local country music star Tara Naysmith, and 14-piece big band Santa's Little Helpers, with guidance from musical director Greg Paterson. There will also be market and food stalls to enjoy, fireworks to behold, and a visit from Santa Claus himself.
Accompanying Carols in the Park this festive season, council will once again run its annual Christmas Gift and Food Appeal. This is a donation-based campaign promoting generosity and giving within the community. I strongly encourage everyone to participate by giving a helping hand to those less fortunate this Christmas.
New toys and non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Cessnock and Kurri Kurri Libraries or council's administration building from November 21 to December 6. All donations this year will be given to Samaritans, who have been able to deliver presents to an average of 156 local children in need for the past seven years. It would be wonderful to see the community band together to increase this number and help bring Christmas cheer to even more local children this year.
