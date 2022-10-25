As Christmas approaches, I am thrilled to announce the return of Carols in the Park at Cessnock Sportsground on Friday, December 2. Carols in the Park has always been a warm community event, but tough times during the 2019 bushfires, and the COVID-19 pandemic, caused the event to be cancelled for three consecutive years. I strongly encourage residents to get the family together and come down and enjoy musical performances by local country music star Tara Naysmith, and 14-piece big band Santa's Little Helpers, with guidance from musical director Greg Paterson. There will also be market and food stalls to enjoy, fireworks to behold, and a visit from Santa Claus himself.