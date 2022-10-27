After a three-and-a-half year hiatus, the much-loved Cessnock Stomp Festival returns this Sunday, October 30.
The food and wine festival was first held in 2016 and took place in April each year, until the 2020 event was cancelled just three weeks out when Australia's first round of COVID crowd restrictions were put in place.
In 2021 it was postponed to October due to uncertainty of crowd restrictions being lifted by April that year, then cancelled altogether in the wake of the Delta outbreak.
Following the Omicron summer, the festival organisers Cessnock Business Chamber stuck with the October date for 2022.
And now the big day is almost here - the Stomp festival will kick off at 10am Sunday, with more than 700 metres of food, wine, markets, kids' activities, live music and of course - grape stomping - in Vincent Street and surrounds.
The festival runs until 4pm. Entry is free.
Take a look back at photos from the first four years of Cessnock Stomp Festival in our Flashback Friday gallery below, and read more about this year's festival in our special feature here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.