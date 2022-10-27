Feedback is sought on a joint plan between Cessnock and Singleton councils that is designed to grow the Hunter Valley visitor economy.
The draft Hunter Valley Destination Management Plan 2030 focuses on guiding the growth and prosperity of the visitor economies of the Cessnock and Singleton local government areas towards the end of this decade.
The plan provides a strategic framework to grow the region's global appeal and thriving, dynamic, diverse and sustainable visitor economy. It incorporates input from a comprehensive and wide-ranging stakeholder engagement process.
It will guide actions over the next eight years to strengthen and grow the burgeoning visitor economy in a way that is sustainable and in line with the community's expectations.
It will also allow both local government areas to work together with industry, the community, and other stakeholders in a strategic and aligned way.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the plan takes the Hunter Valley destination experience to a new level.
"This plan will help grow our visitor economy by focusing on key experiences our area offers," Cr Suvaal said.
"A prosperous visitor economy benefits the Cessnock LGA through the creation of jobs and business opportunities.
"I am encouraging the entire community to go online and take a look at the draft Hunter Valley Destination Management Plan 2030 and to have their say."
The plan, and draft Hunter Valley Situational Analysis, can be viewed at together.cessnock.nsw.gov.au and is open for submission until Wednesday, November 23.
Hard copies can also be reviewed at Cessnock City Council's Administration Centre and Cessnock Library.
