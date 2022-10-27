The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Cessnock and Singleton councils' joint Hunter Valley Destination Management Plan goes on public exhibition

Updated October 27 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hermitage Road borders the Cessnock and Singleton LGAs at Pokolbin. Picture supplied.

Feedback is sought on a joint plan between Cessnock and Singleton councils that is designed to grow the Hunter Valley visitor economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.