Students from the Cessnock Community of Great Public Schools have been developing their skills in film making during 2022, in preparation for a short film festival that will be held at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre next week.
Film by the Vines is the latest instalment of the successful Film by... initiative supported by the NSW Department of Education Arts Unit.
Starting in 2015 with Film by the Sea, a small student film festival in Sydney's south, it has grown to include festivals in 18 communities across the state.
The initiative aims to support teachers to incorporate film making into their classrooms to support learning through collaboration, positive engagement and authentic learning activities.
Students and teachers across the Cessnock Community of Great Public Schools have been involved in a series of film making workshops, before taking their new skills back to school to create a range of amazing films - all written, directed and performed by students.
Film by the Vines chairperson and Bellbird Public School principal Scott Anderson said he is thrilled to see the festival up and running this year after a few false starts due to COVID-19 impacts.
"It has been hard to keep the momentum going over the past few years since our first attempt in 2020 due to the recent pandemic, but the wait has definitely built the excitement now it is finally able to go ahead," Mr Anderson said.
"We have over 18 films from 12 of our local primary and high schools which have been selected for this year's festival, with a range of great film techniques on show.
"It has been amazing to see the engagement of teachers and students involved in this initiative, which has not only produced some amazing films, but supported engagement in the teaching and learning happening in classrooms at our schools each day."
The festival will involve three screenings at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, November 3, including a school-only matinee, a public matinee and a gala event in the evening - complete with a red carpet and paparazzi.
"We can't wait to see the students all dressed up and buzzing with excitement on our gala night which will hopefully help inspire our film makers of the future, with festivals planned to be held annually," Mr Anderson said.
Tickets for the public matinee (1pm) and the gala event (6pm) are $10 per person and are available at cessnockperformingartscentre.com.au.
