Cessnock Community of Great Public Schools presents Film by the Vines festival at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre

Updated October 28 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:30am
Bellbird Public School students Ivy, Madeline and Jackson working on their short film. Picture supplied.

Students from the Cessnock Community of Great Public Schools have been developing their skills in film making during 2022, in preparation for a short film festival that will be held at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre next week.

