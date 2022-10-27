Man charged after fires at Cessnock care facility

A man will face court on Friday charged over two alleged arson attacks at a care facility in Cessnock.
Just before 5am Thursday (October 27), emergency services were called to a care home in Hutton Street, following a fire at the facility.
Police will allege a flammable object had been thrown at the kitchen door and the fire was extinguished by an employee at the facility. No one was injured.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District commenced an investigation into the incident.
About 4.45pm yesterday, emergency services were called to the same facility and police will allege in court that another flammable object was thrown at the kitchen door.
The fire was extinguished by staff and Fire and Rescue NSW. No one was injured.
Following inquiries, investigators arrested a 46-year-old man nearby and he was taken to Cessnock Police Station.
The man was charged with two counts of damage property by fire and was refused bail to appear before Cessnock Local Court on Friday (October 28).
Investigations are continuing.
