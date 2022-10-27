The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Man to face court after alleged arson attack at Hutton Street, Cessnock care facility

Updated October 27 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 11:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged after fires at Cessnock care facility

A man will face court on Friday charged over two alleged arson attacks at a care facility in Cessnock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.