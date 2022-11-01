Postie bike event is truly one of a kind Advertising Feature

The Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix will be held in Cessnock this Sunday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

After a three-year hiatus since its sixth running in 2019, this year's Cessnock Mitsubishi Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix promises to be a beauty.



The event will be held in the Cessnock TAFE grounds and surrounding streets this Sunday (November 6), with almost 150 riders in 68 teams chasing fun and glory.



Three-time champions Brody Nowlan and Josh Pickering (2017-2018-2019) will return to defend their title; with dual winners Luke Richards and Marty McNamara (2014-2015), and one half of the 2016 winning team, Chris Watson (who will this time pair up with Simon Galloway) also on the grid.



The event's major sponsor since its first running, Cessnock Mitsubishi, will be represented by service manager, Simon Louis who has teamed up with Stephen Jaeger on bike #65.



The event attracts a wide range of riders from top professional road racers, speedway and dirt bike riders, to local recreational riders keen to have fun in relative safety.



You can't go very fast on a 110cc postie bike, of which Honda has made more than 100 million since 1953. But you can race to the absolute capacity of the machine, which is why the racing is hard, fast and entertaining.



Falls move the lightweight barriers half a metre before the rider picks themself up and continues, with the barrier back in place.



There are family teams with parents managing their children, girls managing teams and riding in them, as well as in the women's race.



The pre-race list of women is impressive, with Stephanie Jones, Emma Stevenson, Steph Dark, Ainsley Childs, Laura Saxon, Kacey Collins and Elisha Davison among those lining up to contest the 22-lap SMW Drilling Services Wine Country Cup.



Pictured at the 2019 event, three-time champions Brody Nowlan and Josh Pickering will be back to defend their Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix title. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

The Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix is a truly unique event - there are other postie bike dashes and events, but Cessnock's is the only street bike GP race in the country, and the only street bike GP race on postie bikes in the world.

With a small, hard-working committee of volunteers, the event remained fun, innovative and inspirational throughout its first six years, and after a three-year break, their enthusiasm is maintained.

The budget for running this one-day frolic has taken the committee more than a year, organising, raising and allocating the expenditure of the $100,000-plus needed to run it - the result of which is available free of charge to all spectators.



Besides the postie bike action, there's plenty to keep the crowd occupied throughout the day, with a variety of local market stalls and food trucks, a trade alley, and free jumping castles, entertainment and face painting for kids - making it a fun and affordable day out for the whole family.



The grid girls will be selling raffle tickets, with a Honda CT125 Postie Bike as first prize, with funds raised to go back into the not-for-profit event.

The heats get under way in the TAFE grounds from 11.30am Sunday, with the SMW Drilling Services Cessnock Cup (teams 19-36 from the heats) at 1pm; the SMW Drilling Services Wine Country Cup (ladies' race) at 2.30pm and the Cessnock Mitsubishi Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix (first 18 teams from heats) at 3pm.



After the main race, the fun continues at Peden's Hotel with an epic after-party including the presentation, raffle draw and closing ceremony, and live music by The Years, followed by a DJ.



The event is once again expected to bring thousands of spectators to the Cessnock TAFE grounds and surrounding streets. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

2022 CESSNOCK MITSUBISHI AUSTRALIAN POSTIE BIKE GRAND PRIX WEEKEND SCHEDULE



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

10am-6pm: Dyno testing, rider sign-on and machine scrutineering at Peden's Hotel/Cessnock Performing Arts Centre forecourt.

6pm onwards: Opening ceremony conducted by Zak Caban, with live music by Lithium. Grid girls selling raffle tickets for Honda CT125 Postie Bike, and Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix merchandise.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

8am: Rider briefing.

9am: Parade/sighting laps at Cessnock TAFE grounds.

9.20am: Practice and qualifying (Group A).

10am: Practice and qualifying (Group B).

10.40am: Practice and qualifying (Ladies).

11.30am: Heat 1 (22 laps).

12.15pm: Heat 2 (22 laps).

1pm: SMW Drilling Services Cessnock Cup (teams 19-36 from heats, one hour plus one lap).

2.30pm: SMW Drilling Services Wine Country Cup (ladies' race, 12 laps).

3pm: Cessnock Mitsubishi Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix (first 18 teams from heats, 90 minutes plus one lap).