After a three-year absence, the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix is back.
The event will be held in the Cessnock TAFE grounds and surrounding streets this Sunday, with plenty of big names and local heroes to cheer on.
Three-time champions Brody Nowlan and Josh Pickering (2017-2019) will return to defend their title; with dual winners Luke Richards and Marty McNamara (2014-2015), and one half of the 2016 winning team, Chris Watson (who will this time pair up with Simon Galloway) also on the grid.
Crowds of up to 10,000 have attended in previous years, and the organisers are hoping for another big turnout for its comeback year.
The heats get under way in the TAFE grounds from 11.30am Sunday, with the SMW Drilling Services Cessnock Cup (teams 19-36 from the heats) at 1pm; the SMW Drilling Services Wine Country Cup (ladies' race) at 2.30pm and the Cessnock Mitsubishi Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix (first 18 teams from heats) at 3pm.
Besides the postie bike action, there's plenty to keep the crowd occupied throughout the day, with a variety of local market stalls and food trucks, a trade alley, and free jumping castles, entertainment and face painting for kids - making it a fun and affordable day out for the whole family.
After the main race, the fun continues at Peden's Hotel with an epic after-party including the presentation, raffle draw and closing ceremony, and live music by The Years, followed by a DJ.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
