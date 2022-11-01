The Advertiser - Cessnock
Home/Latest News

Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix is on in Cessnock on Sunday, November 6, 2022

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
November 1 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Committee members and grid girls at the Cessnock Mitsubishi Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix launch last Friday. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

After a three-year absence, the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix is back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Krystal Sellars

Krystal Sellars

Senior Journalist

Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Cessnock news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.