The organisers of the Kicking Fear in the Hunter campaign have been thrilled by the response from the local community.
Local holistic health and fitness trainer Lauren Short teamed up with Kick Fear in the Butt founder Tammy Hewitt to run the Hunter campaign, which has raised more than $1500 for five charities - R U OK?, the Gidget Foundation, Friend In Me, Friends With Dignity and Bears of Hope.
It kicked off with a community empowerment event at Pokolbin Hall on October 25, which included local business displays, guest speakers talking on wellbeing, growth and change and resilience, and concluded with a sunset meditation.
Ms Short and Ms Hewitt, joined by the Heart of the Hunter mascot, attended the Cessnock Stomp Festival on October 30, handing out 2000 affirmation cards to festival-goers to spread the campaign's messages.
Ms Short said she "kicked fear in the butt" by organising the event itself.
"I have never organised anything like this before and have stepped right out of my comfort zone," she said.
"Kick Fear In the Butt stands for kindness, inclusion and equality, as well as raising awareness for the five amazing charities that the campaign supports. It is something that needs to be spread in the community more often. It has been a difficult couple of years with the pandemic."
Ms Hewitt - who founded Kick Fear In the Butt in June this year - said promoting the campaign at the Stomp festival was a magical experience.
"From us handing out 2000 affirmation cards to attendees, having raw and real conversations about the disruptions faced by the visitors to the marquee, and sharing tears and hugs between strangers, this event was like no other," she said.
"Another highlight was witnessing Lauren feel the fear, but was courageous anyway.
As the day progressed, I could see Lauren become more comfortable with putting herself out there and this was incredible to witness the growth throughout the course of the festival.
"When we have resistance, it is our bodies guiding us down that path, as growth awaits us. Despite the resistance, Lauren decided she wanted to take on her fears head on and the reward was her personal growth and the pride she felt when she kicked that fear in the butt!"
A mega raffle which ran until October 31 raised more than $1500, and if you missed out on the raffle, there's still the opportunity to contribute, with an online art auction and Kick Fear in the Butt merchandise sales for the rest of November go towards the Hunter campaign.
Visit oktion.com.au to place your bid on the art auction, and mumma-life-is-now.myshopify.com to check out the merchandise.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
