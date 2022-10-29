The Advertiser - Cessnock
New vehicle and trailer an important boost for Cessnock City SES unit

By Krystal Sellars
Updated October 29 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:06am
NSW State Emergency Service Cessnock City Unit volunteers celebrate as SES Commissioner Carlene York hands over the keys to the new truck to Cessnock Unit Commander, Inspector Roger Lewis on Saturday. Picture by Krystal Sellars

The NSW State Emergency Service's Cessnock City Unit has received an important boost to its operational capability ahead of a third wet summer, acquiring a brand new vehicle and trailer.

