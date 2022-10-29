The NSW State Emergency Service's Cessnock City Unit has received an important boost to its operational capability ahead of a third wet summer, acquiring a brand new vehicle and trailer.
The Light Storm vehicle and trailer are worth approximately $222,690, and are part of the NSW Government's $116 million Fleet Replacement Program.
SES Commissioner Carlene York attended the unit's open day on Saturday to officially hand over the keys, and said the new truck and trailer will ensure that the volunteers will have the necessary equipment to support their local community.
"These state-of-the-art vehicles are used widely by the SES for flood rescues and complex storm operations," Commissioner York said.
"With communities across the state continuing to experience the impacts of severe weather events, this new equipment will further enhance our ability to provide our communities with the best level of support and service we can."
Cessnock City Unit Commander, Inspector Roger Lewis, said he was grateful for the new resources.
"We are a small unit that has had a busy year, with nearly 700 jobs over the past 12 months, which is a significant increase on the nearly 250 jobs we undertook last year," Inspector Lewis said.
"It is an exciting day to receive the keys to these new vehicles. They'll definitely be put to good use."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.