What's on around Cessnock and beyond: November 2-8, 2022

November 1 2022 - 1:00pm
Hunter Valley Gardens' annual Christmas Lights Spectacular runs from November 4 to January 26.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SPECTACULAR

Hunter Valley Gardens' annual Christmas Lights Spectacular gets under way this Friday night. This year's spectacular features more than three million Christmas lights, with new displays including a 14-metre Christmas tree, an eight-metre tall present stack, a 2.5-metre giant illuminated Santa, a brand new 12 Days of Christmas display and many more. The Christmas Lights Spectacular will run nightly from November 4 until January 26 (closed Christmas Day). Visit huntervalleygardens.com.au for tickets.

