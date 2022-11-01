Hunter Valley Gardens' annual Christmas Lights Spectacular gets under way this Friday night. This year's spectacular features more than three million Christmas lights, with new displays including a 14-metre Christmas tree, an eight-metre tall present stack, a 2.5-metre giant illuminated Santa, a brand new 12 Days of Christmas display and many more. The Christmas Lights Spectacular will run nightly from November 4 until January 26 (closed Christmas Day). Visit huntervalleygardens.com.au for tickets.
The Cessnock Community of Great Public Schools' Film by the Vines festival will be held at Cessnock Performing Arts Centre on Thursday. Read more here.
A military memorabilia display will be held at Cessnock RSL Sub-Branch Hall this Saturday and Sunday. The hall will be open from 9am to 3pm both days with displays of military uniforms and artifacts, and a sausage sizzle available. Entry is free.
The biannual Branxton Rodeo is on this Saturday at the rodeo grounds on McMullins Road. It's a great family event and something for everyone, including food, drinks, stalls, a jumping castle, mechanical bull along with a day of rodeo action. Gates open at 8am with the rodeo starting at 9am. Tickets are only available online (no tickets at the gate) and can be bought at nswtickets.com.au/event/branxton-rodeo-16422.
The much-anticipated Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix returns to Cessnock this Sunday after a three-year hiatus. The action is centred around the Cessnock TAFE grounds, with heats from 11.30am and the main race at 3pm. Read more in our special feature here.
Cessnock and Wine Country Toastmasters Club will hold a one-off communication workshop at Cessnock Leagues Club on Monday, November 7 from 7pm to 9pm. Cost is $10; bookings are essential. Contact Anna on 0422 116 747 or anna.vannetten@bigpond.com.
Briar Ridge Vineyard: Sunday, Ned Verwey.
Brokenwood Wines: Friday, Madelyn. Saturday, Joshua Luke.
Cessnock Leagues Club: Friday, Jackson Besley. Saturday, Impact Duo.
Cessnock Performing Arts Centre: Tuesday, Finucane & Smith's Travelling Dance Hall.
Criterion Hotel Weston: Friday, Brent Murphy. Saturday, Jungle Duo.
Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley: Friday, Jayde Corner; Thomas James. Saturday, Gianni; Joel Procter.
Cypress Lakes Resort Pokolbin: Friday, Oran Vir.
East Cessnock Bowling Club: Friday, New Vegas.
Harrigan's Irish Pub Pokolbin: Friday, Barracuda. Saturday, Luke Davis (1pm-4pm); Shivoo (8pm-11pm). Sunday, Pistol Pete.
Huntlee Tavern: Friday, RNB night. Saturday, Project X. Sunday, The Levymen (1pm-4pm); Sunset Sunday Sounds (4pm-10pm).
Kurri Kurri Bowling Club: Saturday, Zane Penn.
Neath Hotel: Saturday, Mark Shay.
Paxton Bowling Club: Saturday, Paul Watters.
Peden's Hotel: Saturday, Lithium. Sunday, The Years.
Royal Federal Hotel Branxton: Friday, The Associates. Saturday, Gen-X.
Royal Oak Hotel Cessnock: Saturday, Cheap Shot.
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar: Friday, Zane Penn. Saturday, Slam Tango. Sunday, Karen O'Shea.
Weston Workers Club: Friday, That's Rhythm. Saturday, Solid Gold Party Night.
Wollombi Community Hall: Saturday, Wollombi Burlesque Troupe's Bur-Roque.
Wollombi Tavern: Friday, Tim Usher.
November 11-19: Valley Artists presents Cuckoo at Laguna Hall. Read more here.
Saturday, November 12: Donna Lou fashion parade at East Cessnock Bowling Club, raising funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Cessnock Support Group. The fashion parade will start at 1pm, admission is $10, with afternoon tea provided.
Wednesday, November 30: Cessnock Walks Kawuma, domestic violence awareness event, 11am start. Read more here.
Friday, December 2: Carols in the Park at Cessnock Sportsground. Read more here.
