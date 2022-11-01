The biannual Branxton Rodeo is on this Saturday at the rodeo grounds on McMullins Road. It's a great family event and something for everyone, including food, drinks, stalls, a jumping castle, mechanical bull along with a day of rodeo action. Gates open at 8am with the rodeo starting at 9am. Tickets are only available online (no tickets at the gate) and can be bought at nswtickets.com.au/event/branxton-rodeo-16422.