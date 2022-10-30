The Cessnock Stomp Festival organisers' prayers were answered on Sunday when perfect sunny weather greeted the festival's comeback from its COVID-enforced hiatus.
The Stomp festival returned to the Cessnock CBD for the first time in three-and-a-half years, and did so with a bang, with about 25,000 people soaking up the sun while sampling the Hunter's best wine, beer and spirits, and enjoying live music, markets and activities for the whole family.
It was Stomp's fifth year and by far the biggest one yet, with at least 8000 more people than the previous record attendance in 2019.
"To stand up on stage and see that many people, it gave me goosebumps," Cessnock Business Chamber president Clint Ekert said.
"We increased the area by 140 metres and it paid off.
"It's been a great day, not only for the vendors but also our local businesses; the cafés and shops who are here every day.
"It shows off what Cessnock has got, and we should be really proud of what we've got."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
