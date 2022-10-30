The Advertiser - Cessnock
About 25,000 people attend 2022 Cessnock Stomp Festival

Krystal Sellars
By Krystal Sellars
Updated October 30 2022 - 6:04am, first published 5:50am
Contestants in the grape stomping competition at the Cessnock Stomp Festival on Sunday. Picture by Krystal Sellars.

The Cessnock Stomp Festival organisers' prayers were answered on Sunday when perfect sunny weather greeted the festival's comeback from its COVID-enforced hiatus.

